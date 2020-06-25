All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

445 Island Avenue Unit 621

445 Island Ave
Location

445 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Gaslamp

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this stunning newly-renovated, 807-square-foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo unit in the friendly Gaslamp neighborhood in San Diego, California.

The unfurnished interior features marble flooring, custom-made drapery, and office room. Its custom-made kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth marble countertop, and modern appliances such as range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The cozy bedroom has walk-in closets for additional storage space. There are installed centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are readily provided for laundry needs. Other amenities include free use of the shared swimming pool, spa, barbeque area, and the gym.

This unit also comes with 1 assigned parking (P3 #322) with 24/7 security.

Cats and small dogs are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.

The condos location is a walkers paradise. This means that most daily errands do not require a car. It is also considered as very bikable--- thanks to the excellent bike lanes and flat surface. Plus, with its world-class public transportation system, transit is convenient for most trips as well. 445 Island Avenue is an approximately five-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Convention Center Station stop.

Nearby parks: Martin Luther King Jr. Promanade, Children's Park, and City Park.

Walk Score: 96
Transit Score: 82
Bike Score: 84

Nearby Schools:
Coronado Middle School - 1.58 miles, 10/10
Coronado High School - 1.65 miles, 9/10
Birney Elementary School - 3.21 miles, 9/10
McKinley Elementary School - 2.89 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.1 miles
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.3 miles
901 Iris Transit Center - Downtown San Diego - 0.3 miles
12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.3 miles

Rail lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.2 miles
UC San Diego Blue Line San Ysidro - Ameri

(RLNE4798355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 have any available units?
445 Island Avenue Unit 621 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 have?
Some of 445 Island Avenue Unit 621's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 currently offering any rent specials?
445 Island Avenue Unit 621 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 is pet friendly.
Does 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 offer parking?
Yes, 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 offers parking.
Does 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 have a pool?
Yes, 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 has a pool.
Does 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 have accessible units?
No, 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Island Avenue Unit 621 has units with dishwashers.
