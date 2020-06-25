445 Island Avenue Unit 621

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Book a showing now! See this stunning newly-renovated, 807-square-foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo unit in the friendly Gaslamp neighborhood in San Diego, California.



The unfurnished interior features marble flooring, custom-made drapery, and office room. Its custom-made kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth marble countertop, and modern appliances such as range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The cozy bedroom has walk-in closets for additional storage space. There are installed centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are readily provided for laundry needs. Other amenities include free use of the shared swimming pool, spa, barbeque area, and the gym.



This unit also comes with 1 assigned parking (P3 #322) with 24/7 security.



Cats and small dogs are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.



The condos location is a walkers paradise. This means that most daily errands do not require a car. It is also considered as very bikable--- thanks to the excellent bike lanes and flat surface. Plus, with its world-class public transportation system, transit is convenient for most trips as well. 445 Island Avenue is an approximately five-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Convention Center Station stop.



Nearby parks: Martin Luther King Jr. Promanade, Children's Park, and City Park.



Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 82

Bike Score: 84



Nearby Schools:

Coronado Middle School - 1.58 miles, 10/10

Coronado High School - 1.65 miles, 9/10

Birney Elementary School - 3.21 miles, 9/10

McKinley Elementary School - 2.89 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.1 miles

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.3 miles

901 Iris Transit Center - Downtown San Diego - 0.3 miles

12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.3 miles



Rail lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.2 miles

UC San Diego Blue Line San Ysidro - Ameri



(RLNE4798355)