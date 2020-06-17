All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:58 AM

445 Island

445 Island Avenue · (619) 417-5766
Location

445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Gaslamp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District. Owner spared no expense in furnishing this stunning condo featuring a $5,000 + custom CAL KING BED from SPACES of San Diego, Washer/Dryer to linens & kitchenware! Just bring your toothbrush! Located in the most Prime location in the building, facing inner courtyard & pool area so is quieter than properties facing outward to Gaslamp District nightlife noise . New paint, new carpet, RARE PRIVATE PATIO & Secure assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Island have any available units?
445 Island has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Island have?
Some of 445 Island's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Island currently offering any rent specials?
445 Island isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Island pet-friendly?
No, 445 Island is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 445 Island offer parking?
Yes, 445 Island does offer parking.
Does 445 Island have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Island offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Island have a pool?
Yes, 445 Island has a pool.
Does 445 Island have accessible units?
No, 445 Island does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Island have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Island has units with dishwashers.
