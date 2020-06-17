445 Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District. Owner spared no expense in furnishing this stunning condo featuring a $5,000 + custom CAL KING BED from SPACES of San Diego, Washer/Dryer to linens & kitchenware! Just bring your toothbrush! Located in the most Prime location in the building, facing inner courtyard & pool area so is quieter than properties facing outward to Gaslamp District nightlife noise . New paint, new carpet, RARE PRIVATE PATIO & Secure assigned parking space.