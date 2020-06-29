All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61

4444 West Point Loma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4444 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come visit this 725 square foot condo unit located in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California! It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 parking slots, and it comes unfurnished. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood and tiled floors all throughout and central heating for climate control. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with dark and rustic cabinetry for storage, stainless steel appliances, and smooth granite counters. The bedroom is spacious and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and features a walk-in closet for your clothes and belongings. For your laundry needs, two washers and dryers are provided per floor. Good news for pet owners out there as 2 small pets are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Collier Park, Dusty Rhodes Park and Cleator Community Park

Nearby Schools:
Point Loma High School - 0.92 miles, 8/10
Ocean Beach Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 9/10
Loma Portal Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 8/10
Correia Middle School - 0.28 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
35 Ocean Beach - Old Town - 0.0 miles
923 Downtown to Point Loma - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4738702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 have any available units?
4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 have?
Some of 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 is pet friendly.
Does 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 offer parking?
Yes, 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 offers parking.
Does 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 have a pool?
Yes, 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 has a pool.
Does 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 have accessible units?
No, 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University