4444 W Point Loma Blvd Unit 61

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come visit this 725 square foot condo unit located in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California! It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 parking slots, and it comes unfurnished. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood and tiled floors all throughout and central heating for climate control. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with dark and rustic cabinetry for storage, stainless steel appliances, and smooth granite counters. The bedroom is spacious and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and features a walk-in closet for your clothes and belongings. For your laundry needs, two washers and dryers are provided per floor. Good news for pet owners out there as 2 small pets are allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Collier Park, Dusty Rhodes Park and Cleator Community Park



Nearby Schools:

Point Loma High School - 0.92 miles, 8/10

Ocean Beach Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 9/10

Loma Portal Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 8/10

Correia Middle School - 0.28 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

35 Ocean Beach - Old Town - 0.0 miles

923 Downtown to Point Loma - 0.5 miles



(RLNE4738702)