All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4437 Bermuda Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4437 Bermuda Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4437 Bermuda Ave

4437 Bermuda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4437 Bermuda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
Sunset Cliffs Beach Home Beautifully FURNISHED w/ Views and Walking Distance to Ocean Beach and Shopping - Showing time available is 5/22 Friday 4-5pm. Must contact agent below to confirm an appointment. Thank you.:)

Please note: This property is only the top floor of the home and does not have a washer or dryer.

This beautifully furnished gem is located in the heart of the exclusive Sunset Cliffs area in Ocean Beach. Its located on a quiet street just a small walk away from the ocean. It is perfect for an active couple or roommates who love to surf, walk the local shops, ride bikes, etc. The home is immaculate with all high end furnishings. The front doorway and the house is wall to ceiling windows and doors, with lots of trees and greenery outside for privacy. It has been renovated with wood floors , marble countertops, stylish columns, and decor that is breathtaking. The entry has a serenity garden, large patio with water fountains, and a firepit to lounge and look at the coast line. The home also has french doors that open onto a deck patio with a BBQ and additional eating area with panoramic views of the ocean. Perfect place for breakfast in the on the morning. The home does have all the incidental that a furnished property would have such as linens and dishware. There is a TV and all utilities such as water, elec, wifi, etc are included for an additional flat fee of $385 per month. This home is a unique must see!! Please contact the agent below to schedule a showing.

Michelle Noll
619-375-1429
michelle@drpropmgt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5781239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Bermuda Ave have any available units?
4437 Bermuda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 Bermuda Ave have?
Some of 4437 Bermuda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 Bermuda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Bermuda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Bermuda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 Bermuda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4437 Bermuda Ave offer parking?
No, 4437 Bermuda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Bermuda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 Bermuda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Bermuda Ave have a pool?
No, 4437 Bermuda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Bermuda Ave have accessible units?
No, 4437 Bermuda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Bermuda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4437 Bermuda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University