Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4437 52nd Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:09 AM

4437 52nd Street

4437 52nd Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Talmadge
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4437 52nd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Condo Quality 2bd/2bth plus 2 car tandem detached garage included

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1172430?source=marketing

-New paint
-Wood like floors
-New Carpet in bedrooms
-Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
-New window coverings
-Mirrored closet doors
-Gated courtyard

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 52nd Street have any available units?
4437 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 52nd Street have?
Some of 4437 52nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4437 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4437 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4437 52nd Street offers parking.
Does 4437 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 4437 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4437 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4437 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
