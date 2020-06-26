Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4434 Kamloop Avenue Available 06/10/19 Beautiful Fully Remodeled 4-Bedroom Home in Bay Ho!!! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Bay Ho is a Must See!!! Full of upgrades!!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious counter tops and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have beautiful, custom tile throughout. Wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room, living room and bedrooms. Spacious backyard with furnished patio area. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking available in driveway. This home comes with washer and dryer!



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: In Unit (in garage)

Parking: 2-Car Garage

No Smoking

Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



