Amenities
4434 Kamloop Avenue Available 06/10/19 Beautiful Fully Remodeled 4-Bedroom Home in Bay Ho!!! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Bay Ho is a Must See!!! Full of upgrades!!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious counter tops and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have beautiful, custom tile throughout. Wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room, living room and bedrooms. Spacious backyard with furnished patio area. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking available in driveway. This home comes with washer and dryer!
12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit (in garage)
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
