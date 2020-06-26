All apartments in San Diego
4434 Kamloop Avenue

Location

4434 Kamloop Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4434 Kamloop Avenue Available 06/10/19 Beautiful Fully Remodeled 4-Bedroom Home in Bay Ho!!! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Bay Ho is a Must See!!! Full of upgrades!!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious counter tops and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have beautiful, custom tile throughout. Wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room, living room and bedrooms. Spacious backyard with furnished patio area. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking available in driveway. This home comes with washer and dryer!

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit (in garage)
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4904443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

