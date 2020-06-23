Amenities
4420 Atwell Street Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Bay Ho - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in located the quiet neighborhood of Bay Ho, right next to Clairemont and Bay Park. The living room is very spacious and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been recently upgraded with wood laminate flooring, bright LED recessed lighting, a dishwasher and a gas burning stove. The garage can fit 2 cars and has a full size washer and dryer. The backyard features a patio with a gazebo, vegetable garden and citrus trees.
Residents are responsible for 75% of the water.
One year lease, no smoking, renter's insurance required.
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income: Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
No Pets Allowed
