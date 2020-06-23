All apartments in San Diego
4420 Atwell Street
4420 Atwell Street

4420 Atwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Atwell Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4420 Atwell Street Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Bay Ho - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in located the quiet neighborhood of Bay Ho, right next to Clairemont and Bay Park. The living room is very spacious and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been recently upgraded with wood laminate flooring, bright LED recessed lighting, a dishwasher and a gas burning stove. The garage can fit 2 cars and has a full size washer and dryer. The backyard features a patio with a gazebo, vegetable garden and citrus trees.
Residents are responsible for 75% of the water.
One year lease, no smoking, renter's insurance required.

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income: Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3739927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Atwell Street have any available units?
4420 Atwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Atwell Street have?
Some of 4420 Atwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Atwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Atwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Atwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Atwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4420 Atwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Atwell Street does offer parking.
Does 4420 Atwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 Atwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Atwell Street have a pool?
No, 4420 Atwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Atwell Street have accessible units?
No, 4420 Atwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Atwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 Atwell Street has units with dishwashers.
