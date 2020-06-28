Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4415 Van Dyke Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4415 Van Dyke Ave
4415 Van Dyke Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
4415 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy & quaint downstairs STUDIO APARTMENT, completely upgraded with newer flooring, newer paint, newer appliances, newer bathroom, wall air conditioner, washer/dryer hook-ups, PRIVATE fenced yard, street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4415 Van Dyke Ave have any available units?
4415 Van Dyke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4415 Van Dyke Ave have?
Some of 4415 Van Dyke Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4415 Van Dyke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Van Dyke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Van Dyke Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4415 Van Dyke Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4415 Van Dyke Ave offer parking?
No, 4415 Van Dyke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4415 Van Dyke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Van Dyke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Van Dyke Ave have a pool?
No, 4415 Van Dyke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Van Dyke Ave have accessible units?
No, 4415 Van Dyke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Van Dyke Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Van Dyke Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
