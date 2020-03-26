All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4412 Felton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4412 Felton St.
Last updated May 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

4412 Felton St.

4412 Felton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4412 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Youll love exploring San Diego like a local while staying in this comfortable cottage located in hip and eclectic North Park. Walk to San Diegos best restaurants, cafes, bars and antique shops. Only 10 minutes from the airport and centrally located. This 1928 home has been preserved with all of its original charm. The backyard garden provides a wonderful retreat, and is a beautiful setting for an outdoor breakfast, lunch or dinner. Walk up the street to Adams Avenue, where you can catch a show at the historic Ken Theatre, listen to music at a nearby cafe or bar, or eat at one of many fabulous restaurants (Farm House Cafe, Cafe 21, Blind people Ale House, to name a few). Or, stop by a local gallery in North Parks Art & Culture District, which is only a short distance away. Visit the weekly neighborhood Farmers Market and prepare your own feast in the well equipped kitchen. This cute two bedroom cottage has a charming bathroom which features original vintage tile, pedestal sink, and a great shower / deep bathtub. The San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, Morley Field Athletic Center, the Gaslamp Quarter, the San Diego Convention Center and Petco Park are only minutes away. All are accessible by convenient public transportation (only one block away to access bus). A short 15 minute drive will have you soaking up the sun on the beautiful, white sand beaches of Coronado, Ocean Beach, Mission Beach or Pacific Beach. La Jolla Shores is only 5 minutes further. We can accommodate 1 or 2 small dogs, if you like to travel with your pooch. Please let us know when you inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Felton St. have any available units?
4412 Felton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Felton St. have?
Some of 4412 Felton St.'s amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Felton St. currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Felton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Felton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4412 Felton St. is pet friendly.
Does 4412 Felton St. offer parking?
No, 4412 Felton St. does not offer parking.
Does 4412 Felton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Felton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Felton St. have a pool?
No, 4412 Felton St. does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Felton St. have accessible units?
No, 4412 Felton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Felton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Felton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University