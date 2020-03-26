4412 Felton St.

Amenities

Youll love exploring San Diego like a local while staying in this comfortable cottage located in hip and eclectic North Park. Walk to San Diegos best restaurants, cafes, bars and antique shops. Only 10 minutes from the airport and centrally located. This 1928 home has been preserved with all of its original charm. The backyard garden provides a wonderful retreat, and is a beautiful setting for an outdoor breakfast, lunch or dinner. Walk up the street to Adams Avenue, where you can catch a show at the historic Ken Theatre, listen to music at a nearby cafe or bar, or eat at one of many fabulous restaurants (Farm House Cafe, Cafe 21, Blind people Ale House, to name a few). Or, stop by a local gallery in North Parks Art & Culture District, which is only a short distance away. Visit the weekly neighborhood Farmers Market and prepare your own feast in the well equipped kitchen. This cute two bedroom cottage has a charming bathroom which features original vintage tile, pedestal sink, and a great shower / deep bathtub. The San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, Morley Field Athletic Center, the Gaslamp Quarter, the San Diego Convention Center and Petco Park are only minutes away. All are accessible by convenient public transportation (only one block away to access bus). A short 15 minute drive will have you soaking up the sun on the beautiful, white sand beaches of Coronado, Ocean Beach, Mission Beach or Pacific Beach. La Jolla Shores is only 5 minutes further. We can accommodate 1 or 2 small dogs, if you like to travel with your pooch. Please let us know when you inquire.