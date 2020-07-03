All apartments in San Diego
4409 Murrieta Circle
Last updated July 7 2019 at 12:16 PM

4409 Murrieta Circle

4409 Murrieta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Murrieta Circle, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath, bonus family room, new roof and spacious back and front yard. Two car garage with 2 parking spaces out front as well as street parking. Near shops, restaurants and movie theatre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Murrieta Circle have any available units?
4409 Murrieta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4409 Murrieta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Murrieta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Murrieta Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Murrieta Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4409 Murrieta Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Murrieta Circle offers parking.
Does 4409 Murrieta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Murrieta Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Murrieta Circle have a pool?
No, 4409 Murrieta Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Murrieta Circle have accessible units?
No, 4409 Murrieta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Murrieta Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Murrieta Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Murrieta Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Murrieta Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
