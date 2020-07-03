4409 Murrieta Circle, San Diego, CA 92154 Otay Mesa West
Amenities
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath, bonus family room, new roof and spacious back and front yard. Two car garage with 2 parking spaces out front as well as street parking. Near shops, restaurants and movie theatre.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4409 Murrieta Circle have any available units?
4409 Murrieta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4409 Murrieta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Murrieta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.