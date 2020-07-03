4395 Florida St.

Amenities
University Heights: Remodeled Spanish Style House - Fully remodeled home in the heart of University Heights! Close to bars, shops, and Restaurants!
-Open bright living room
-Costume kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances
-Two spacious bedrooms with large closet space
-Fenced in private backyard
-Washer/dryer hookups in a large storage closet
-Driveway Parking
-Tenant pays all utilities
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5687365)