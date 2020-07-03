4395 Florida St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

University Heights: Remodeled Spanish Style House - Fully remodeled home in the heart of University Heights! Close to bars, shops, and Restaurants!



-Open bright living room

-Costume kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances

-Two spacious bedrooms with large closet space

-Fenced in private backyard

-Washer/dryer hookups in a large storage closet

-Driveway Parking

-Tenant pays all utilities



Terms:

- Lease

- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history

-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet

- Renter's insurance required

Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



No Cats Allowed



