Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4395 Florida St.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4395 Florida St.

4395 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

4395 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
University Heights: Remodeled Spanish Style House - Fully remodeled home in the heart of University Heights! Close to bars, shops, and Restaurants!

-Open bright living room
-Costume kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances
-Two spacious bedrooms with large closet space
-Fenced in private backyard
-Washer/dryer hookups in a large storage closet
-Driveway Parking
-Tenant pays all utilities

Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5687365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4395 Florida St. have any available units?
4395 Florida St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4395 Florida St. have?
Some of 4395 Florida St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4395 Florida St. currently offering any rent specials?
4395 Florida St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4395 Florida St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4395 Florida St. is pet friendly.
Does 4395 Florida St. offer parking?
Yes, 4395 Florida St. offers parking.
Does 4395 Florida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4395 Florida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4395 Florida St. have a pool?
No, 4395 Florida St. does not have a pool.
Does 4395 Florida St. have accessible units?
No, 4395 Florida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4395 Florida St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4395 Florida St. does not have units with dishwashers.

