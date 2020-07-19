All apartments in San Diego
4392 West Point Loma Boulevard

4392 West Point Loma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4392 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Mariners Cove Apartments in the Point Loma area offers spacious apartments and townhomes near the beach in San Diego, California 92107. Our pet friendly apartment homes are smoke free and feature a private patio or balcony, extra storage, dishwasher, built in microwave, and formal dining room. Many homes have courtyard views and walk in closets. Our community features two pools and spas, a tennis court, on site recycling, a dog park and playground. Walk to the beach, several grocery stores and beachside bars and restaurants. We are right off I 5 and I 8, and only minutes from downtown and San Diego International Airport. We are a gated community and carports are available. Guarantors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard have any available units?
4392 West Point Loma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard have?
Some of 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4392 West Point Loma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4392 West Point Loma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
