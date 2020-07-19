4392 West Point Loma Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Mariners Cove Apartments in the Point Loma area offers spacious apartments and townhomes near the beach in San Diego, California 92107. Our pet friendly apartment homes are smoke free and feature a private patio or balcony, extra storage, dishwasher, built in microwave, and formal dining room. Many homes have courtyard views and walk in closets. Our community features two pools and spas, a tennis court, on site recycling, a dog park and playground. Walk to the beach, several grocery stores and beachside bars and restaurants. We are right off I 5 and I 8, and only minutes from downtown and San Diego International Airport. We are a gated community and carports are available. Guarantors welcome!