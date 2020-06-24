All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:19 PM

4387 Adams Avenue

4387 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4387 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4387 Adams Avenue Available 04/25/19 Gorgeous Remodel in Kensington! - 3 BR / 2BA 1664 sq. ft.
Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout home
Living Room has a wood burning fireplace
Chefs Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances with breakfast bar
Formal Dining Room off Kitchen with French Doors
Perfect indoor/outdoor living with French Doors leading to backyard
Spacious Master with updated en-suite
Newer Central A/C & Heat
Hall bath with double vanity and soaking tub/shower
Attached 2 car garage with front loader washer/dryer
Fenced Backyard and patio which includes outdoor dining table/chairs, Gazebo and party lights
Gardener included
Located in beautiful Kensington, walk to village, specialty
shops, eateries, Stehly Farms Market, award winning wine bar and coffee houses
Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit
Available NOW!
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4811286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4387 Adams Avenue have any available units?
4387 Adams Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4387 Adams Avenue have?
Some of 4387 Adams Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4387 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4387 Adams Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4387 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4387 Adams Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4387 Adams Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4387 Adams Avenue offers parking.
Does 4387 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4387 Adams Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4387 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 4387 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4387 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4387 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4387 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4387 Adams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
