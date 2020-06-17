4383 Nobel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Prime location within this well maintained & perfectly located complex of UTC! 3 bed 2.5 bath tri-level home with abundant natural light & private views from all windows. This modern unit features: wood laminate flooring, tiled fireplace, neutral color palette, balcony & patio area, central air & heat, in-unit laundry & 2 car garage. Directly across the street from Westfield mall and soon to be trolley stop. Minutes drive from La Jolla and UCSD campus. Private, Quiet and safe neighborhood. Pet welcome.