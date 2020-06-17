All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4383 Nobel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4383 Nobel Dr
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

4383 Nobel Dr

4383 Nobel Drive · (858) 886-9845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4383 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 89 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Prime location within this well maintained & perfectly located complex of UTC! 3 bed 2.5 bath tri-level home with abundant natural light & private views from all windows. This modern unit features: wood laminate flooring, tiled fireplace, neutral color palette, balcony & patio area, central air & heat, in-unit laundry & 2 car garage. Directly across the street from Westfield mall and soon to be trolley stop. Minutes drive from La Jolla and UCSD campus. Private, Quiet and safe neighborhood. Pet welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4383 Nobel Dr have any available units?
4383 Nobel Dr has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4383 Nobel Dr have?
Some of 4383 Nobel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4383 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4383 Nobel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4383 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4383 Nobel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4383 Nobel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4383 Nobel Dr does offer parking.
Does 4383 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4383 Nobel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4383 Nobel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4383 Nobel Dr has a pool.
Does 4383 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 4383 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4383 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4383 Nobel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4383 Nobel Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity