Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a HUGE 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of San Diego. Lower level unit with new carpets, windows & paint Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. New floor to ceiling windows in te generous sized living room. Large master bedroom and good sized second bedroom with plenty of closet space. Extra large tandem parking space has room for 2 cars.

6 unit building located in the heart of San Diego. This Point Loma apartment building is close to it all.