/
San Diego, CA
/
4356 Aragon Way
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

4356 Aragon Way

4356 Aragon Way · No Longer Available
Location

4356 Aragon Way, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS ROLANDO HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND VIEWS TO THE WEST! - Don't miss this great 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in San Diego's Rolando neighborhood (92115). You will love this location in the heart of San Diego. Close to all major freeways (8, 15, 805 and 125) and just minutes from dining and entertainment in La Mesa, North Park and Hillcrest. Fantastic floor plan features a wide open living room, good sized kitchen with newer appliances, and a large downstairs area perfect for an office, media area, extra living room. Perched on a hill this property enjoys a huge lot with views to the west, all the way to Point Loma. Peak views of the ocean and downtown San Diego. Enjoy cool San Diego breezes and sunsets from your view deck. Other features include a 2 car garage, fridge and washer/dryer, downstairs storage area. Gardening service included. Close to schools and to the Joan Kroc center featuring skate park, ice rink and more! Don't wait, homes in this community go quickly! Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4799792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 Aragon Way have any available units?
4356 Aragon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 Aragon Way have?
Some of 4356 Aragon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 Aragon Way currently offering any rent specials?
4356 Aragon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 Aragon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4356 Aragon Way is pet friendly.
Does 4356 Aragon Way offer parking?
Yes, 4356 Aragon Way offers parking.
Does 4356 Aragon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4356 Aragon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 Aragon Way have a pool?
No, 4356 Aragon Way does not have a pool.
Does 4356 Aragon Way have accessible units?
No, 4356 Aragon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 Aragon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4356 Aragon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
