4356 Aragon Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS ROLANDO HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND VIEWS TO THE WEST! - Don't miss this great 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in San Diego's Rolando neighborhood (92115). You will love this location in the heart of San Diego. Close to all major freeways (8, 15, 805 and 125) and just minutes from dining and entertainment in La Mesa, North Park and Hillcrest. Fantastic floor plan features a wide open living room, good sized kitchen with newer appliances, and a large downstairs area perfect for an office, media area, extra living room. Perched on a hill this property enjoys a huge lot with views to the west, all the way to Point Loma. Peak views of the ocean and downtown San Diego. Enjoy cool San Diego breezes and sunsets from your view deck. Other features include a 2 car garage, fridge and washer/dryer, downstairs storage area. Gardening service included. Close to schools and to the Joan Kroc center featuring skate park, ice rink and more! Don't wait, homes in this community go quickly! Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



