Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4353 Coronado Ave

4353 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4353 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Month Unfurnished Spacious 3BR 2BA Ocean Beach House $3,500/MO - Short-term rental (until June 15th)
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2,150 sq. ft. Unfurnished Ocean Beach Home! Attractive ranch style home on beautiful Coronado Ave, even has a white picket fence! Fireplace, wood flooring, carpet, beautiful wood beam ceilings, abundant windows and French doors let in the natural light! Ceiling fans, a study/bedroom with built in shelving and skylights, a large private patio with pergola style overhead beams. Mature landscaping. Enjoy the spring/summer months in this unfurnished, short term rental.

*Available to reside in now until June 15th only (owners are moving back in).

Sorry, no pets.
Monthly rent: $3,500
Security deposit $3,500
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Patti at Pasas Properties 619-607-7560. Or email Patti@PasasProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Coronado Ave have any available units?
4353 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4353 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 4353 Coronado Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4353 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4353 Coronado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4353 Coronado Ave offer parking?
No, 4353 Coronado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4353 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4353 Coronado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 4353 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4353 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 4353 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4353 Coronado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
