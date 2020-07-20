4353 Coronado Ave

Amenities

3 Month Unfurnished Spacious 3BR 2BA Ocean Beach House $3,500/MO - Short-term rental (until June 15th)

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2,150 sq. ft. Unfurnished Ocean Beach Home! Attractive ranch style home on beautiful Coronado Ave, even has a white picket fence! Fireplace, wood flooring, carpet, beautiful wood beam ceilings, abundant windows and French doors let in the natural light! Ceiling fans, a study/bedroom with built in shelving and skylights, a large private patio with pergola style overhead beams. Mature landscaping. Enjoy the spring/summer months in this unfurnished, short term rental.



*Available to reside in now until June 15th only (owners are moving back in).



Sorry, no pets.

Monthly rent: $3,500

Security deposit $3,500

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Patti at Pasas Properties 619-607-7560. Or email Patti@PasasProperties.com



