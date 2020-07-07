All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:30 PM

4351 Texas Street

4351 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4351 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This spacious 2bdr apartment is located in the heart of North Park on Texas St. You are on buslines and close to freeways. You are walking distance to several eateries, shops and parks. Located on the second floor of a small apartment community, this unit features beautiful hardwood floors, ceiling fans, separate dining area and front & back door entry.

The property is gated and houses a total of 8 units and offers on-site laundry. Street Parking only.

The unit is currently occupied and will be vacant mid-February. Please drive by and check rental criteria below to ensure you qualify. Please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing.

Rental Criteria
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-must have good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
Tenant pays for all utilities.

***Pictures shown are from a previous vacancy. New pictures will be taken once unit is rent ready.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,680, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,630, Available 2/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Texas Street have any available units?
4351 Texas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4351 Texas Street currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Texas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Texas Street pet-friendly?
No, 4351 Texas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4351 Texas Street offer parking?
No, 4351 Texas Street does not offer parking.
Does 4351 Texas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 Texas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Texas Street have a pool?
No, 4351 Texas Street does not have a pool.
Does 4351 Texas Street have accessible units?
No, 4351 Texas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Texas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 Texas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4351 Texas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4351 Texas Street does not have units with air conditioning.

