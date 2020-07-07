4351 Texas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This spacious 2bdr apartment is located in the heart of North Park on Texas St. You are on buslines and close to freeways. You are walking distance to several eateries, shops and parks. Located on the second floor of a small apartment community, this unit features beautiful hardwood floors, ceiling fans, separate dining area and front & back door entry.



The property is gated and houses a total of 8 units and offers on-site laundry. Street Parking only.



The unit is currently occupied and will be vacant mid-February. Please drive by and check rental criteria below to ensure you qualify. Please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing.



Rental Criteria

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-must have good credit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

Tenant pays for all utilities.



***Pictures shown are from a previous vacancy. New pictures will be taken once unit is rent ready.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,680, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,630, Available 2/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.