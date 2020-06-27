All apartments in San Diego
4343 Nobel Dr. #121

4343 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
4343 Nobel Dr. #121 Available 07/13/19 Split Level Townhouse with Upgrades in the Heart of UTC - This is a great opportunity to live in the University Town Square complex. This spacious tri-level townhouse has dual master bedrooms, central A/C, and upgraded kitchen and baths. The living are includes a nice front patio, fireplace and high ceilings. The kitchen and dining room both have access to a second outdoor space/balcony. It also includes hardwood floors, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms. There is an attached 2 car garage with separate laundry and extra storage space on lower floor.

Enjoy the convenience of walking across the street to the Westfield UTC mall that has many great restaurants, shopping, 24hr fitness and the new ArcLight luxury movie theater. Easy access to La Jolla, Downtown, beaches, and the 5 freeway.

Terms:
Minimum 1 Year Lease
1 Dog OK Upon Approval + Deposit
Utilities: Water & Trash Included
Tenant pays - SDG&E and TV/internet access
Renters Insurance Required
Move in Cost: 1st month's rent + Deposit

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2459590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 have any available units?
4343 Nobel Dr. #121 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 have?
Some of 4343 Nobel Dr. #121's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Nobel Dr. #121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 offers parking.
Does 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 have a pool?
Yes, 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 has a pool.
Does 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 have accessible units?
No, 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Nobel Dr. #121 does not have units with dishwashers.
