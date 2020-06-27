Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room pet friendly

4343 Nobel Dr. #121 Available 07/13/19 Split Level Townhouse with Upgrades in the Heart of UTC - This is a great opportunity to live in the University Town Square complex. This spacious tri-level townhouse has dual master bedrooms, central A/C, and upgraded kitchen and baths. The living are includes a nice front patio, fireplace and high ceilings. The kitchen and dining room both have access to a second outdoor space/balcony. It also includes hardwood floors, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms. There is an attached 2 car garage with separate laundry and extra storage space on lower floor.



Enjoy the convenience of walking across the street to the Westfield UTC mall that has many great restaurants, shopping, 24hr fitness and the new ArcLight luxury movie theater. Easy access to La Jolla, Downtown, beaches, and the 5 freeway.



Terms:

Minimum 1 Year Lease

1 Dog OK Upon Approval + Deposit

Utilities: Water & Trash Included

Tenant pays - SDG&E and TV/internet access

Renters Insurance Required

Move in Cost: 1st month's rent + Deposit



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2459590)