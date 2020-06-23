4337 Louisiana Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

**Viewing Instructions**

Please visit www.619Rentals.com and click "Schedule Agent Showing" for a showing with a manager or click "Enter Property Yourself" to schedule a self-viewing 7 days a week using the keypad on the front door. Keypads are controlled by a company named Rently and require a $0.99 fee (no charge for agent showings). Apply on www.619Rentals.com as well. Please call or text Chris at (619) 797-1470 if you have any questions. To find house, please follow path to right of 4339 Louisiana Ave and go through green gate.



**Description**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 1 car garage in west North Park area. House is on a shared lot with a house in the front and back. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, newer paint and newer kitchen fixtures. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in kitchen (washer/dryer not included). Fenced private front patio with tree. Extra parking space in front. 850 square feet. No pets. Available Now.



Qualifications:

$4200 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years previous rental history with positive references. Owner pays water & trash. 1 year lease required. $2100 security deposit. Available Now.



Chris Bump

Property Manager / Broker

Property Management Executives

www.619Rentals.com

4901 70th Street

San Diego, CA 92115

CalBRE License # 01521684



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.