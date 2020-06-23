All apartments in San Diego
4337 Louisiana Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4337 Louisiana Street

4337 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Louisiana Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Viewing Instructions**
Please visit www.619Rentals.com and click "Schedule Agent Showing" for a showing with a manager or click "Enter Property Yourself" to schedule a self-viewing 7 days a week using the keypad on the front door. Keypads are controlled by a company named Rently and require a $0.99 fee (no charge for agent showings). Apply on www.619Rentals.com as well. Please call or text Chris at (619) 797-1470 if you have any questions. To find house, please follow path to right of 4339 Louisiana Ave and go through green gate.

**Description**
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 1 car garage in west North Park area. House is on a shared lot with a house in the front and back. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, newer paint and newer kitchen fixtures. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in kitchen (washer/dryer not included). Fenced private front patio with tree. Extra parking space in front. 850 square feet. No pets. Available Now.

Qualifications:
$4200 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years previous rental history with positive references. Owner pays water & trash. 1 year lease required. $2100 security deposit. Available Now.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Louisiana Street have any available units?
4337 Louisiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Louisiana Street have?
Some of 4337 Louisiana Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Louisiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Louisiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Louisiana Street pet-friendly?
No, 4337 Louisiana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4337 Louisiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Louisiana Street offers parking.
Does 4337 Louisiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4337 Louisiana Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Louisiana Street have a pool?
No, 4337 Louisiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Louisiana Street have accessible units?
No, 4337 Louisiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Louisiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Louisiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
