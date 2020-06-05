All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4325 Loma Riviera Court

4325 Loma Riviera Court · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Loma Riviera Court, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Level In Spanish Style Complex! - Single level end unit in Loma Riviera! Updated Spanish style 1-story with vaulted ceilings,fireplace, walk-in closet. 2 covered parking spots!

*2nd bedroom has been opened up and is used as an office/den.
Washer/Dryer, dishwasher and microwave range included. Easy freeway and beach access.

SMALL PET UPON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT!

Lease and references required. Call 619-223-RENT(7368) for a look inside.

Available Now
$2,295.00/Mo.
$2,295.00 Security Deposit

Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.

Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:

1. All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2. All applicants must have a good rental history.
3. Any & all residents living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

92110, 92106, 92107

(RLNE2002408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Loma Riviera Court have any available units?
4325 Loma Riviera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Loma Riviera Court have?
Some of 4325 Loma Riviera Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Loma Riviera Court currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Loma Riviera Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Loma Riviera Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Loma Riviera Court is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Loma Riviera Court offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Loma Riviera Court does offer parking.
Does 4325 Loma Riviera Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4325 Loma Riviera Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Loma Riviera Court have a pool?
No, 4325 Loma Riviera Court does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Loma Riviera Court have accessible units?
No, 4325 Loma Riviera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Loma Riviera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Loma Riviera Court has units with dishwashers.
