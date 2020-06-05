4325 Loma Riviera Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Level In Spanish Style Complex! - Single level end unit in Loma Riviera! Updated Spanish style 1-story with vaulted ceilings,fireplace, walk-in closet. 2 covered parking spots!



*2nd bedroom has been opened up and is used as an office/den.

Washer/Dryer, dishwasher and microwave range included. Easy freeway and beach access.



SMALL PET UPON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT!



Lease and references required. Call 619-223-RENT(7368) for a look inside.



Available Now

$2,295.00/Mo.

$2,295.00 Security Deposit



Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.



Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:



1. All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2. All applicants must have a good rental history.

3. Any & all residents living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



92110, 92106, 92107



(RLNE2002408)