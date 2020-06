Amenities

Available now! Clean! Fresh paint! Garage - Month to month rental. 1 year maximum rental. Great corner unit. Light & bright with views from every room.Security Gate has access to private garage for a compact car and storage. Stairs lead from the garage directly into the your unit. Ready to move in. Located off 53rd st & El Cajon Blvd this townhouse offers quick access to the freeway and SDSU. Call now for an appointment.



