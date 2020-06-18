Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4287 Taos Drive Available 02/22/19 Charming Bay Ho Home - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is centrally located in the Bay Ho area close to both the beach and bay! The house features roomy living spaces, wood flooring and carpet throughout, fireplace, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, and air conditioning. Enjoy San Diegos beautiful weather from the spacious backyard and patio. Located near convenient freeway access, parks and recreation, shopping and more!



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities Included: Trash

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Parking: 2 Car Garage

1 Small Pet Considered (under 30 lbs) $25 monthly pet rent & $500 pet deposit.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE4656081)