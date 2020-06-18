All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4287 Taos Drive

4287 Taos Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4287 Taos Dr, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4287 Taos Drive Available 02/22/19 Charming Bay Ho Home - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is centrally located in the Bay Ho area close to both the beach and bay! The house features roomy living spaces, wood flooring and carpet throughout, fireplace, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, and air conditioning. Enjoy San Diegos beautiful weather from the spacious backyard and patio. Located near convenient freeway access, parks and recreation, shopping and more!

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities Included: Trash
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Parking: 2 Car Garage
1 Small Pet Considered (under 30 lbs) $25 monthly pet rent & $500 pet deposit.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4656081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4287 Taos Drive have any available units?
4287 Taos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4287 Taos Drive have?
Some of 4287 Taos Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4287 Taos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4287 Taos Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4287 Taos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4287 Taos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4287 Taos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4287 Taos Drive does offer parking.
Does 4287 Taos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4287 Taos Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4287 Taos Drive have a pool?
No, 4287 Taos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4287 Taos Drive have accessible units?
No, 4287 Taos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4287 Taos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4287 Taos Drive has units with dishwashers.
