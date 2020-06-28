4268 Sturgeon Ct.

Amenities
4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home in Carmel Valley - 4268 Sturgeon Court is a 2,163 square foot home that features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. The home includes solar panels! Nearby schools include Torrey Pines High School, Del Mar Pines School and Carmel Creek Elementary School. Step out your front door and walk just a few steps to hike Carmel Mission Park. BRAND NEW CARPETS INSTALLED! The home includes a family room and living room both with fireplaces along with a new air-conditioning system and a two car garage. Large backyard with patio to enjoy those nice summer days!
12 month lease
Unfurnished
Utilities included: None
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven
Laundry: Washer/Dryer hookups
Air Conditioning
Two Fireplaces
One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
