4268 Sturgeon Ct.

4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home in Carmel Valley - 4268 Sturgeon Court is a 2,163 square foot home that features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. The home includes solar panels! Nearby schools include Torrey Pines High School, Del Mar Pines School and Carmel Creek Elementary School. Step out your front door and walk just a few steps to hike Carmel Mission Park. BRAND NEW CARPETS INSTALLED! The home includes a family room and living room both with fireplaces along with a new air-conditioning system and a two car garage. Large backyard with patio to enjoy those nice summer days!



12 month lease

Unfurnished

Utilities included: None

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven

Laundry: Washer/Dryer hookups

Air Conditioning

Two Fireplaces



One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



