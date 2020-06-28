All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

4268 Sturgeon Ct.

4268 Sturgeon Court · No Longer Available
Location

4268 Sturgeon Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home in Carmel Valley - 4268 Sturgeon Court is a 2,163 square foot home that features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. The home includes solar panels! Nearby schools include Torrey Pines High School, Del Mar Pines School and Carmel Creek Elementary School. Step out your front door and walk just a few steps to hike Carmel Mission Park. BRAND NEW CARPETS INSTALLED! The home includes a family room and living room both with fireplaces along with a new air-conditioning system and a two car garage. Large backyard with patio to enjoy those nice summer days!

12 month lease
Unfurnished
Utilities included: None
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven
Laundry: Washer/Dryer hookups
Air Conditioning
Two Fireplaces

One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5121712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4268 Sturgeon Ct. have any available units?
4268 Sturgeon Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4268 Sturgeon Ct. have?
Some of 4268 Sturgeon Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4268 Sturgeon Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4268 Sturgeon Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4268 Sturgeon Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4268 Sturgeon Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4268 Sturgeon Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4268 Sturgeon Ct. offers parking.
Does 4268 Sturgeon Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4268 Sturgeon Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4268 Sturgeon Ct. have a pool?
No, 4268 Sturgeon Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4268 Sturgeon Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4268 Sturgeon Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4268 Sturgeon Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4268 Sturgeon Ct. has units with dishwashers.
