4263 Loma Riviera Lane

Beautiful Point Loma townhome in Loma Riviera! - Available After September 6th



Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome over 1,000 sqft in highly desired Loma Riviera community. Large private back patio, laundry room, fireplace, 2 balconies. Also 2 off street parking spaces. Complex features huge club house, pool & BBQ area with outdoor fireplace.



No car...no problem. Buses to the transportation hub run right on the main street plus you can walk next door to dozens of shops and restaurants including Starbucks, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Wells Fargo Bank, Souplantation, Swami's Cafe, Embargo Grill, and Baron's Market, to name a few.



About 1 mile to the beach.



$2,395 per month

$2,395 security deposit



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92110, 92106, 92107



No Pets Allowed



