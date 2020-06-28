All apartments in San Diego
4263 Loma Riviera Lane

4263 Loma Riviera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4263 Loma Riviera Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Point Loma townhome in Loma Riviera! - Available After September 6th

Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome over 1,000 sqft in highly desired Loma Riviera community. Large private back patio, laundry room, fireplace, 2 balconies. Also 2 off street parking spaces. Complex features huge club house, pool & BBQ area with outdoor fireplace.

No car...no problem. Buses to the transportation hub run right on the main street plus you can walk next door to dozens of shops and restaurants including Starbucks, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Wells Fargo Bank, Souplantation, Swami's Cafe, Embargo Grill, and Baron's Market, to name a few.

About 1 mile to the beach.

$2,395 per month
$2,395 security deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92110, 92106, 92107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2155835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4263 Loma Riviera Lane have any available units?
4263 Loma Riviera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4263 Loma Riviera Lane have?
Some of 4263 Loma Riviera Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4263 Loma Riviera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4263 Loma Riviera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4263 Loma Riviera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4263 Loma Riviera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4263 Loma Riviera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4263 Loma Riviera Lane offers parking.
Does 4263 Loma Riviera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4263 Loma Riviera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4263 Loma Riviera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4263 Loma Riviera Lane has a pool.
Does 4263 Loma Riviera Lane have accessible units?
No, 4263 Loma Riviera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4263 Loma Riviera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4263 Loma Riviera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
