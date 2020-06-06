All apartments in San Diego
4253 5th Avenue
4253 5th Avenue

4253 5th Avenue · (619) 847-7022
Location

4253 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4253 5th Avenue · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished Unit in Hillcrest - The beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished unit is a must see. Large open layout, Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Both bathrooms have large bathtubs. Washer/Dryer in unit. Top Floor with great views. 2 off street parking spots, pool in complex. On a quiet street, close to freeways and public transportation. Just minutes away from the middle of Hillcrest, Balboa Park, and 15 minutes to the beach. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@Hotmail.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5803745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4253 5th Avenue have any available units?
4253 5th Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4253 5th Avenue have?
Some of 4253 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4253 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4253 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4253 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4253 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4253 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4253 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4253 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4253 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4253 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4253 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4253 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4253 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4253 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4253 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
