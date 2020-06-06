4253 5th Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished Unit in Hillcrest - The beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished unit is a must see. Large open layout, Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Both bathrooms have large bathtubs. Washer/Dryer in unit. Top Floor with great views. 2 off street parking spots, pool in complex. On a quiet street, close to freeways and public transportation. Just minutes away from the middle of Hillcrest, Balboa Park, and 15 minutes to the beach. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@Hotmail.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5803745)