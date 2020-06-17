425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Skyline, 425 S Meadowbrook Dr #111, Gated, AC, Community Pool and Spa, Attached 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this truly beautiful 2 story townhouse in the gated Montage development of Skyline. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, the Sweetwater Reservoir and access to the 125 freeway. Living room has ceramic tile floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters, walk in pantry, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master Bedroom has a walk in closet with organizer, ceramic tile bathroom floors, 2 separate vanities and a walk in shower. Attached 2 Car Garage has epoxy coated floors and a garage door opener.



