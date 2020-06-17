All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive

425 S Meadowbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

425 S Meadowbrook Dr, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Skyline, 425 S Meadowbrook Dr #111, Gated, AC, Community Pool and Spa, Attached 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this truly beautiful 2 story townhouse in the gated Montage development of Skyline. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, the Sweetwater Reservoir and access to the 125 freeway. Living room has ceramic tile floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters, walk in pantry, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master Bedroom has a walk in closet with organizer, ceramic tile bathroom floors, 2 separate vanities and a walk in shower. Attached 2 Car Garage has epoxy coated floors and a garage door opener.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5122701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425-111 S. Meadowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University