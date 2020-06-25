4249 Blackfoot Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

S. Clairemont House - View to Pt. Loma - 3-bedroom, 2-bath detached home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Sits on a 1/3 acre lot with a fenced RV/Boat area and an amazing view to Pt. Loma and Pacific Ocean. New carpet in living areas. Refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Big living room with a full wall of glass that takes advantage of the view! Ceiling fans. 2-car attached garage with opener. Quiet area. Near schools, shopping and Mission Bay Park.



No pets.

1 year lease.



Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. to schedule viewing. 858-505-1300.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



