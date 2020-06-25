All apartments in San Diego
4249 Blackfoot Ave.
4249 Blackfoot Ave.

4249 Blackfoot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4249 Blackfoot Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
S. Clairemont House - View to Pt. Loma - 3-bedroom, 2-bath detached home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Sits on a 1/3 acre lot with a fenced RV/Boat area and an amazing view to Pt. Loma and Pacific Ocean. New carpet in living areas. Refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Big living room with a full wall of glass that takes advantage of the view! Ceiling fans. 2-car attached garage with opener. Quiet area. Near schools, shopping and Mission Bay Park.

No pets.
1 year lease.

Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. to schedule viewing. 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 Blackfoot Ave. have any available units?
4249 Blackfoot Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 Blackfoot Ave. have?
Some of 4249 Blackfoot Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 Blackfoot Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Blackfoot Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Blackfoot Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Blackfoot Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4249 Blackfoot Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4249 Blackfoot Ave. offers parking.
Does 4249 Blackfoot Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 Blackfoot Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Blackfoot Ave. have a pool?
No, 4249 Blackfoot Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4249 Blackfoot Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4249 Blackfoot Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Blackfoot Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4249 Blackfoot Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
