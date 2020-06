Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to Broadstone North Park... Metro San Diego's NEWEST apartment community. Located near multiple popular business districts, BNP is minutes away from the famous Balboa Park and the exciting nightlife of North Park and University Heights. Studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms are leasing now, contact about move in specials. High end amenities at BNP include: heated pool/spa, BBQ deck, fitness center incl Peloton spin bikes, community room, and more.