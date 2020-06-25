4222-12 Menlo Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

City Heights, 4222 Menlo Ave #12, Gated, Granite Counters, AC, Controlled Access Garage. - Beautiful first floor unit in the gated Menlo Village complex with 2 assigned parking spaces in a controlled access garage. Living room and dining room have ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, breakfast bar and sparkling granite counters. Bedroom #2 has ceramic tile floors, walk in closet and direct access to the hall bathroom. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has ceramic tile floors, walk in closet, granite vanity and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE5064963)