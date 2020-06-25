All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4222-12 Menlo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4222-12 Menlo Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

4222-12 Menlo Avenue

4222 Menlo Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4222 Menlo Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
City Heights, 4222 Menlo Ave #12, Gated, Granite Counters, AC, Controlled Access Garage. - Beautiful first floor unit in the gated Menlo Village complex with 2 assigned parking spaces in a controlled access garage. Living room and dining room have ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, breakfast bar and sparkling granite counters. Bedroom #2 has ceramic tile floors, walk in closet and direct access to the hall bathroom. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has ceramic tile floors, walk in closet, granite vanity and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5064963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222-12 Menlo Avenue have any available units?
4222-12 Menlo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222-12 Menlo Avenue have?
Some of 4222-12 Menlo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222-12 Menlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4222-12 Menlo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222-12 Menlo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222-12 Menlo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4222-12 Menlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4222-12 Menlo Avenue offers parking.
Does 4222-12 Menlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222-12 Menlo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222-12 Menlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4222-12 Menlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4222-12 Menlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4222-12 Menlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4222-12 Menlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222-12 Menlo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University