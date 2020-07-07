All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4212 Maryland Street

4212 Maryland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Maryland Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo -1140 sq/ft located in a small quiet complex.
First floor has wood and tile flooring, granite counters in the large open kitchen, a real wood burning fireplace and private patio off of the dining area. There is a 1/2 bath located downstairs as well.

Up stairs has new carpeting, lost of storage in the hallway, and large closets in the bedrooms. There is a private vanity area in the master bedroom. The master bedroom also has double closets.

The complex has a secured entry, onsite laundry, additional secured storage area located near the laundry room for you use. One assigned parking space.

Water and Trash included with your rent.

New wood blinds and screens are being installed this week.

Great walk-ability to local restaurants, shops, nightlife & more!

Go view on your schedule anytime 7am- 7pm using the Rently Lockbox. Follow the link!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Maryland Street have any available units?
4212 Maryland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Maryland Street have?
Some of 4212 Maryland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Maryland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Maryland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Maryland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Maryland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Maryland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Maryland Street offers parking.
Does 4212 Maryland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Maryland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Maryland Street have a pool?
No, 4212 Maryland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Maryland Street have accessible units?
No, 4212 Maryland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Maryland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Maryland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

