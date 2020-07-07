4212 Maryland Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo -1140 sq/ft located in a small quiet complex.

First floor has wood and tile flooring, granite counters in the large open kitchen, a real wood burning fireplace and private patio off of the dining area. There is a 1/2 bath located downstairs as well.



Up stairs has new carpeting, lost of storage in the hallway, and large closets in the bedrooms. There is a private vanity area in the master bedroom. The master bedroom also has double closets.



The complex has a secured entry, onsite laundry, additional secured storage area located near the laundry room for you use. One assigned parking space.



Water and Trash included with your rent.



New wood blinds and screens are being installed this week.



Great walk-ability to local restaurants, shops, nightlife & more!



Go view on your schedule anytime 7am- 7pm using the Rently Lockbox. Follow the link!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

