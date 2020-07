Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT!!!! Woman only please. 1 room and 1 bath available for rent in a 2 bed 2 bath condo. Master suites are on opposite ends of the unit. It has a large living room with spacious kitchen, fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer and is the 2nd floor corner location. Utilities will be shared 50/50. 1/2 block from Transit, and freeway. 1 block off 30th Street and all North Park has to offer!