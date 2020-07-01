All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4195-118 Porte De Merano

4195 Porte de Merano · No Longer Available
Location

4195 Porte de Merano, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
La Jolla Colony, 4195 Porte De Merano #118, Highly Upgraded, Community Pool and Spa, 2 Car Garage! - Immaculate, custom-designed 2 bed, 2 bath condo in UTC. Completely remodeled in 2019, every detail was planned out to maximize space utilization. Owners are relocating out of town. This is a must see!

A true cooks kitchen! Open concept kitchen blends with the living room and patio overlooking the canyon below. Brand new high-end kitchen appliances, including an induction cooktop, convection oven, single basin farmers sink, and Wi-Fi-enabled fridge. Granite countertops and soft-close cabinets.

New wood-look flooring throughout. Large 2-car garage with new Bosch washer and dryer (vent-less design). Private patio no neighbors on either side or behind the unit!

Completely renovated bathrooms, each with a unique theme. Walk-in shower in master with floor to ceiling tile. Guest bath with bathtub, floor tile and subway tile on the walls.

Living room with custom wall tile, electric fireplace and TV wall mount.

Stroll through the lush tropical grounds on your way to the resort-style lap pool and Jacuzzi.

Tucked away in La Jolla Colony with easy access to all that La Jolla has to offer. Walking distance to shopping and miles of nature trails (Rose Canyon). Less than 2 miles from La Jolla Shores beach and UCSD. Only 1 mile from UTC mall.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5590229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195-118 Porte De Merano have any available units?
4195-118 Porte De Merano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4195-118 Porte De Merano have?
Some of 4195-118 Porte De Merano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195-118 Porte De Merano currently offering any rent specials?
4195-118 Porte De Merano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195-118 Porte De Merano pet-friendly?
Yes, 4195-118 Porte De Merano is pet friendly.
Does 4195-118 Porte De Merano offer parking?
Yes, 4195-118 Porte De Merano offers parking.
Does 4195-118 Porte De Merano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4195-118 Porte De Merano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195-118 Porte De Merano have a pool?
Yes, 4195-118 Porte De Merano has a pool.
Does 4195-118 Porte De Merano have accessible units?
No, 4195-118 Porte De Merano does not have accessible units.
Does 4195-118 Porte De Merano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4195-118 Porte De Merano has units with dishwashers.

