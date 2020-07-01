4195-118 Porte De Merano

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub internet access

La Jolla Colony, 4195 Porte De Merano #118, Highly Upgraded, Community Pool and Spa, 2 Car Garage! - Immaculate, custom-designed 2 bed, 2 bath condo in UTC. Completely remodeled in 2019, every detail was planned out to maximize space utilization. Owners are relocating out of town. This is a must see!



A true cooks kitchen! Open concept kitchen blends with the living room and patio overlooking the canyon below. Brand new high-end kitchen appliances, including an induction cooktop, convection oven, single basin farmers sink, and Wi-Fi-enabled fridge. Granite countertops and soft-close cabinets.



New wood-look flooring throughout. Large 2-car garage with new Bosch washer and dryer (vent-less design). Private patio no neighbors on either side or behind the unit!



Completely renovated bathrooms, each with a unique theme. Walk-in shower in master with floor to ceiling tile. Guest bath with bathtub, floor tile and subway tile on the walls.



Living room with custom wall tile, electric fireplace and TV wall mount.



Stroll through the lush tropical grounds on your way to the resort-style lap pool and Jacuzzi.



Tucked away in La Jolla Colony with easy access to all that La Jolla has to offer. Walking distance to shopping and miles of nature trails (Rose Canyon). Less than 2 miles from La Jolla Shores beach and UCSD. Only 1 mile from UTC mall.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE5590229)