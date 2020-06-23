All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4170 Porte De Palmas #20

4170 Porte De Palmas · No Longer Available
Location

4170 Porte De Palmas, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely Upgraded UTC Las Plamas Condo - Don't miss this stunning light and bright upper level corner unit in desirable Las Palmas! This gem boasts vaulted beamed ceilings, a fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors.

The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, cherry colored cabinetry, under cabinet lighting and all appliances. From your kitchen window you can gaze at the beautiful green space.

The master bedroom has a very large closet, ceiling fan and en-suite bath with upgraded sliding shower doors. Also, the master bedroom has a private balcony with an additional storage closet.
Your guest bedroom too boosts a ceiling fan and large closet. Full guest bathroom and full size washer and dryer for your convenience.

With a two car garage this property will not last long.

Ideally located close to UCSD, I-5, shopping and restaurants. The community has two swimming pools and a spa.

Renters Insurance is Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1966104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 have any available units?
4170 Porte De Palmas #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 have?
Some of 4170 Porte De Palmas #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 currently offering any rent specials?
4170 Porte De Palmas #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 pet-friendly?
No, 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 offer parking?
Yes, 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 does offer parking.
Does 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 have a pool?
Yes, 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 has a pool.
Does 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 have accessible units?
No, 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 Porte De Palmas #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
