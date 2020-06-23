4170 Porte De Palmas #20

Amenities
Lovely Upgraded UTC Las Plamas Condo - Don't miss this stunning light and bright upper level corner unit in desirable Las Palmas! This gem boasts vaulted beamed ceilings, a fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors.
The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, cherry colored cabinetry, under cabinet lighting and all appliances. From your kitchen window you can gaze at the beautiful green space.
The master bedroom has a very large closet, ceiling fan and en-suite bath with upgraded sliding shower doors. Also, the master bedroom has a private balcony with an additional storage closet.
Your guest bedroom too boosts a ceiling fan and large closet. Full guest bathroom and full size washer and dryer for your convenience.
With a two car garage this property will not last long.
Ideally located close to UCSD, I-5, shopping and restaurants. The community has two swimming pools and a spa.
Renters Insurance is Required
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1966104)