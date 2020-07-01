4165 Caminito Cassis

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bedroom available for rent at Valencia! - Beautiful home in Valencia for rent! 3 bedrooms - two bedrooms upstairs sharing a bathroom, master is located downstairs with a very spacious walk-in closet. Two living rooms, dining room, kitchen, and master bedroom take up the downstairs area. Backyard features a water fountain, large BBQ bar area, and jacuzzi. Two adjustable awnings that extend out off the house in the backyard for extra shade. Home faces the canyon for lots of privacy.



A few antique pieces throughout the house.



Two car garage attached.

Washer/dryer included.

Trash included.

Tenant to pay all other utilities.



(RLNE5348462)