Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

4165 Caminito Cassis

4165 Caminito Cassis · No Longer Available
Location

4165 Caminito Cassis, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom available for rent at Valencia! - Beautiful home in Valencia for rent! 3 bedrooms - two bedrooms upstairs sharing a bathroom, master is located downstairs with a very spacious walk-in closet. Two living rooms, dining room, kitchen, and master bedroom take up the downstairs area. Backyard features a water fountain, large BBQ bar area, and jacuzzi. Two adjustable awnings that extend out off the house in the backyard for extra shade. Home faces the canyon for lots of privacy.

A few antique pieces throughout the house.

Two car garage attached.
Washer/dryer included.
Trash included.
Tenant to pay all other utilities.

(RLNE5348462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Caminito Cassis have any available units?
4165 Caminito Cassis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Caminito Cassis have?
Some of 4165 Caminito Cassis's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Caminito Cassis currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Caminito Cassis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Caminito Cassis pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Caminito Cassis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4165 Caminito Cassis offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Caminito Cassis offers parking.
Does 4165 Caminito Cassis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4165 Caminito Cassis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Caminito Cassis have a pool?
No, 4165 Caminito Cassis does not have a pool.
Does 4165 Caminito Cassis have accessible units?
No, 4165 Caminito Cassis does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Caminito Cassis have units with dishwashers?
No, 4165 Caminito Cassis does not have units with dishwashers.

