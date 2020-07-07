4160 Sycamore Drive

Amenities
500 square ft. private guest flat for rent, located behind the main house in quiet, residential neighborhood. (Built in 2017) Fully furnished, including kitchen/dishware, dining table/chairs, sofa (twin sleeper) and chairs, queen bed, nightstands, small dresser, full-size closet in the bedroom. Full bath has clawfoot tub/shower. Offstreet, gated parking in carport, will fit small to mid-sedan size car, and is accessed from the alley. Utilities included, except cable/wifi.
Small markets and a coffee purveyor within walking distance. Access to freeways within 2 minutes (SR94, I805, I15, I5 and SR163), and driving distance to downtown San Diego in 5-7 minutes.