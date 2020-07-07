4160 Sycamore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities carport parking internet access

500 square ft. private guest flat for rent, located behind the main house in quiet, residential neighborhood. (Built in 2017) Fully furnished, including kitchen/dishware, dining table/chairs, sofa (twin sleeper) and chairs, queen bed, nightstands, small dresser, full-size closet in the bedroom. Full bath has clawfoot tub/shower. Offstreet, gated parking in carport, will fit small to mid-sedan size car, and is accessed from the alley. Utilities included, except cable/wifi.



Small markets and a coffee purveyor within walking distance. Access to freeways within 2 minutes (SR94, I805, I15, I5 and SR163), and driving distance to downtown San Diego in 5-7 minutes.