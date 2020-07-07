All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 12 2019 at 9:52 AM

4160 Sycamore Drive

4160 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4160 Sycamore Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

carport
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
500 square ft. private guest flat for rent, located behind the main house in quiet, residential neighborhood. (Built in 2017) Fully furnished, including kitchen/dishware, dining table/chairs, sofa (twin sleeper) and chairs, queen bed, nightstands, small dresser, full-size closet in the bedroom. Full bath has clawfoot tub/shower. Offstreet, gated parking in carport, will fit small to mid-sedan size car, and is accessed from the alley. Utilities included, except cable/wifi.

Small markets and a coffee purveyor within walking distance. Access to freeways within 2 minutes (SR94, I805, I15, I5 and SR163), and driving distance to downtown San Diego in 5-7 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4160 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
4160 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4160 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 4160 Sycamore Drive's amenities include carport, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4160 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4160 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4160 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4160 Sycamore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4160 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4160 Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 4160 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4160 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4160 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 4160 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4160 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4160 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4160 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4160 Sycamore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

