4159 Kansas St

Amenities
Location, Location Location....
-Recently Remodeled
-1 off street parking
-2 bed 1 bath
-Fenced patio area
-Air Conditioning (new energy efficient)
-Large Stainless Steel Refrigerator
-Inside laundry
-Tile Floors
-Pet Friendly (no vicous vicous breed dogs) must be vaccinated and licensed
-Must have renters insurance prior to move in
-Tenant pays own utilities
Lower apartment in trendy North Park. Walk 1/2 block to grocery, and 30th St with an abundant of shops, eateries, craft beer, and a lot lot more.
extra off street parking available $75/month
11 month lease term
Call 619-630-5134
www.mirisproperties.com