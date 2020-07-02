All apartments in San Diego
4159 Kansas St

4159 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4159 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location, Location Location....

-Recently Remodeled
-1 off street parking
-2 bed 1 bath
-Fenced patio area
-Air Conditioning (new energy efficient)
-Large Stainless Steel Refrigerator
-Inside laundry
-Tile Floors
-Pet Friendly (no vicous vicous breed dogs) must be vaccinated and licensed
-Must have renters insurance prior to move in
-Tenant pays own utilities

Lower apartment in trendy North Park. Walk 1/2 block to grocery, and 30th St with an abundant of shops, eateries, craft beer, and a lot lot more.

extra off street parking available $75/month

11 month lease term

Call 619-630-5134

www.mirisproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 Kansas St have any available units?
4159 Kansas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4159 Kansas St have?
Some of 4159 Kansas St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 Kansas St currently offering any rent specials?
4159 Kansas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 Kansas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4159 Kansas St is pet friendly.
Does 4159 Kansas St offer parking?
Yes, 4159 Kansas St offers parking.
Does 4159 Kansas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 Kansas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 Kansas St have a pool?
No, 4159 Kansas St does not have a pool.
Does 4159 Kansas St have accessible units?
No, 4159 Kansas St does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 Kansas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4159 Kansas St has units with dishwashers.

