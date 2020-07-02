4159 Kansas St

Amenities

Location, Location Location....



-Recently Remodeled

-1 off street parking

-2 bed 1 bath

-Fenced patio area

-Air Conditioning (new energy efficient)

-Large Stainless Steel Refrigerator

-Inside laundry

-Tile Floors

-Pet Friendly (no vicous vicous breed dogs) must be vaccinated and licensed

-Must have renters insurance prior to move in

-Tenant pays own utilities



Lower apartment in trendy North Park. Walk 1/2 block to grocery, and 30th St with an abundant of shops, eateries, craft beer, and a lot lot more.



extra off street parking available $75/month



11 month lease term



Call 619-630-5134



www.mirisproperties.com