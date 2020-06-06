4156 Third Avenue

Amenities
Furnished 2bd/2.5ba townhome in the heart of Hillcrest. The home has been luxuriously appointed for even the most discerning guest. The magnificent blend of blue gray stucco, steel, wood and glass with high ceilings make it a very desirable property. On the third level you will find a Master Bedroom luxury suite with sliding glass doors along with an indoor/outdoor blue tile shower with a skylight that opens with a button. The home is complete with a new full sized stackable washer and dryer, motorized blinds, wine cooler, housewares, linens, TVs, oversized 1 car garage and so much more!! Just one block to Scripps Mercy Hospital and UCSD Medical Center.
Flexible lease term. 1 month minimum. To schedule an appointment please call Nathan at 619-832-0175.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0175 - Direct
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $5,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $5,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.