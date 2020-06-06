4156 Third Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished 2bd/2.5ba townhome in the heart of Hillcrest. The home has been luxuriously appointed for even the most discerning guest. The magnificent blend of blue gray stucco, steel, wood and glass with high ceilings make it a very desirable property. On the third level you will find a Master Bedroom luxury suite with sliding glass doors along with an indoor/outdoor blue tile shower with a skylight that opens with a button. The home is complete with a new full sized stackable washer and dryer, motorized blinds, wine cooler, housewares, linens, TVs, oversized 1 car garage and so much more!! Just one block to Scripps Mercy Hospital and UCSD Medical Center.



Flexible lease term. 1 month minimum. To schedule an appointment please call Nathan at 619-832-0175.



Cabrillo Properties

BRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0175 - Direct

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $5,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.