All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4156 Third Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4156 Third Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:42 PM

4156 Third Avenue

4156 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4156 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished 2bd/2.5ba townhome in the heart of Hillcrest. The home has been luxuriously appointed for even the most discerning guest. The magnificent blend of blue gray stucco, steel, wood and glass with high ceilings make it a very desirable property. On the third level you will find a Master Bedroom luxury suite with sliding glass doors along with an indoor/outdoor blue tile shower with a skylight that opens with a button. The home is complete with a new full sized stackable washer and dryer, motorized blinds, wine cooler, housewares, linens, TVs, oversized 1 car garage and so much more!! Just one block to Scripps Mercy Hospital and UCSD Medical Center.

Flexible lease term. 1 month minimum. To schedule an appointment please call Nathan at 619-832-0175.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0175 - Direct
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $5,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4156 Third Avenue have any available units?
4156 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4156 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4156 Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4156 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4156 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4156 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4156 Third Avenue offers parking.
Does 4156 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4156 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4156 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 4156 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4156 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4156 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4156 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4156 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4156 Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4156 Third Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University