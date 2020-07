Amenities

all utils included parking air conditioning internet access furnished

4151 Mission Blvd #213 Available 06/01/20 Steps From The Beach w All Utilities Included Available Sept - May - *** This property is only available from Sept to May ***



- 3 bed 3 bath



- 2 Story Unit



- Fully Furnished ( 2 queens & Full over Full Bunk )



- All Utilities, Cable & Wifi Included!



- 2 Assigned Gated Parking Spaces



- Central Heat & AC



- Students Welcome to Apply



(RLNE4787220)