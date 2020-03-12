4150 Texas Street #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Ask About Our Deposit Special!! Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment in North Park- Parking Included! Pet Friendly! - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XMt2L6O8a8



Small Complex, centrally located in North Park 2BD/2BA condo features large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and private patio, upgraded kitchen,tandem parking, fireplace and AC!!!. This one won't last!



Move In Special !



12 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water & Trash

Laundry: On Site

Parking: 2 tandem parking spaces

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Wall A/C

No Smoking



Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

DRE#00935682



