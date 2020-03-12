All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4150 Texas Street #1
4150 Texas Street #1

4150 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Ask About Our Deposit Special!! Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment in North Park- Parking Included! Pet Friendly! - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XMt2L6O8a8

Small Complex, centrally located in North Park 2BD/2BA condo features large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and private patio, upgraded kitchen,tandem parking, fireplace and AC!!!. This one won't last!

Move In Special !

12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water & Trash
Laundry: On Site
Parking: 2 tandem parking spaces
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Wall A/C
No Smoking

Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
DRE#00935682

(RLNE4710592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Texas Street #1 have any available units?
4150 Texas Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Texas Street #1 have?
Some of 4150 Texas Street #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Texas Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Texas Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Texas Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Texas Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Texas Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Texas Street #1 offers parking.
Does 4150 Texas Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Texas Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Texas Street #1 have a pool?
No, 4150 Texas Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Texas Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 4150 Texas Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Texas Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Texas Street #1 has units with dishwashers.
