413 28th St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

413 28th St.

413 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 28th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/877eb31001 ---- 1595.00 Dogs ok Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes WOW! Minutes from downtown. Golden Hills charmer has new paint throughout, washer and dryer hook ups. Close to freeways and downtown, near public transportation. Bright, sunny and clean! Priced to rent quickly. This is a 2 on 1 property. There is a small house in the back so there is no garage. (jg) Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (**If no showtimes are available, don&rsquo;t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 1895.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/10/7 Washer And Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 28th St. have any available units?
413 28th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 413 28th St. currently offering any rent specials?
413 28th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 28th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 28th St. is pet friendly.
Does 413 28th St. offer parking?
No, 413 28th St. does not offer parking.
Does 413 28th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 28th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 28th St. have a pool?
No, 413 28th St. does not have a pool.
Does 413 28th St. have accessible units?
No, 413 28th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 413 28th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 28th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 28th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 28th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

