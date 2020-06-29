All apartments in San Diego
4127 Gamma Street
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4127 Gamma Street

4127 Gamma Street · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Gamma Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Shelltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent in Southcrest! - AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent in Southcrest!

Quaint, roomy, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom back cottage! New flooring and paint, appliances, and a cute patio, close a park + water and trash paid!

Sorry, NO Pets.

Available 12/1 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,495
Deposit: $1,400
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5254491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Gamma Street have any available units?
4127 Gamma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4127 Gamma Street currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Gamma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Gamma Street pet-friendly?
No, 4127 Gamma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4127 Gamma Street offer parking?
No, 4127 Gamma Street does not offer parking.
Does 4127 Gamma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Gamma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Gamma Street have a pool?
No, 4127 Gamma Street does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Gamma Street have accessible units?
No, 4127 Gamma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Gamma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Gamma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4127 Gamma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4127 Gamma Street does not have units with air conditioning.

