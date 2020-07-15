4122 Loma Riviera Lane

Amenities

Point Loma Spanish Style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story town-home. Over 1,400 estimated Square Feet!!! - Spanish Style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story town-home. Over 1,400 sqft in highly desired Loma Riviera community. Huge private back patio. Private full size laundry room. Wood burning fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, loads of storage. Master with walk in closet, balcony plus an additional closet. New Wood like plank flooring. Quiet tranquil setting with lush landscaping Two private Carports. Complex features huge club house, pool & BBQ area with outdoor fireplace. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included.



No car...no problem. Buses to the transportation hub run right on the main street plus you can walk next door to dozens of shops and restaurants including Starbucks, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Wells Fargo Bank, Souplantation, Swami's Cafe, Embargo Grill, and Baron's Market, to name a few.



About 1 mile to the beach.



$2,395 per month

$2,395 security deposit



Cat or Small dog allowed upon approval with pet deposit



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



