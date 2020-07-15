All apartments in San Diego
4122 Loma Riviera Lane

Location

4122 Loma Riviera Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Point Loma Spanish Style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story town-home. Over 1,400 estimated Square Feet!!! - Spanish Style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story town-home. Over 1,400 sqft in highly desired Loma Riviera community. Huge private back patio. Private full size laundry room. Wood burning fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, loads of storage. Master with walk in closet, balcony plus an additional closet. New Wood like plank flooring. Quiet tranquil setting with lush landscaping Two private Carports. Complex features huge club house, pool & BBQ area with outdoor fireplace. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included.

No car...no problem. Buses to the transportation hub run right on the main street plus you can walk next door to dozens of shops and restaurants including Starbucks, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Wells Fargo Bank, Souplantation, Swami's Cafe, Embargo Grill, and Baron's Market, to name a few.

About 1 mile to the beach.

$2,395 per month
$2,395 security deposit

Cat or Small dog allowed upon approval with pet deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92110, 92106, 92107

(RLNE5160120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Loma Riviera Lane have any available units?
4122 Loma Riviera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Loma Riviera Lane have?
Some of 4122 Loma Riviera Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Loma Riviera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Loma Riviera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Loma Riviera Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Loma Riviera Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Loma Riviera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Loma Riviera Lane offers parking.
Does 4122 Loma Riviera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 Loma Riviera Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Loma Riviera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4122 Loma Riviera Lane has a pool.
Does 4122 Loma Riviera Lane have accessible units?
No, 4122 Loma Riviera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Loma Riviera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Loma Riviera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
