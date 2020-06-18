Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

4118 Genesee Ave. Available 02/01/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD - 3 bedroom 3 bath home with garage, enclosed yard, washer & dryer in unit. Central heat & air, Corner unit with fireplace and wet bar. Close to freeways, shopping & restaurants. Commnity features swimming pool, playground, fitness center. Pets negotiable.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven & Dishwasher

- Washer

- Dryer

-Central A/C

- Lots of Natural Light

- Hardwood Floors

- Deck, Patio

- Recessed Lighting in the Kitchen

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Carpet, Detached Garage

- Central Heat

- Detached Garage

- Family Room

- High/ Vaulted Ceilings

- Fireplace

- Corner Unit

- Ground Floor Unit

- Walk to Restaurant

- Wet bar in Family Room



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Pacific Bluffs

- Community Playground

- Community Swimming Pool

- Community Fitness Room

- Clubhouse



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Detached Garage

HOA NAME: Pacific Bluffs (Corp IIPacific Bluffs )

YEAR BUILT: 1967

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Mail Slot in front door.

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- No pet allowed

- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- HOA responsible for gardener, water, trash, sewer

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4354005)