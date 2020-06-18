All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4118 Genesee Ave.

4118 Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Genesee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
4118 Genesee Ave. Available 02/01/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD - 3 bedroom 3 bath home with garage, enclosed yard, washer & dryer in unit. Central heat & air, Corner unit with fireplace and wet bar. Close to freeways, shopping & restaurants. Commnity features swimming pool, playground, fitness center. Pets negotiable.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven & Dishwasher
- Washer
- Dryer
-Central A/C
- Lots of Natural Light
- Hardwood Floors
- Deck, Patio
- Recessed Lighting in the Kitchen
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Carpet, Detached Garage
- Central Heat
- Detached Garage
- Family Room
- High/ Vaulted Ceilings
- Fireplace
- Corner Unit
- Ground Floor Unit
- Walk to Restaurant
- Wet bar in Family Room

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Pacific Bluffs
- Community Playground
- Community Swimming Pool
- Community Fitness Room
- Clubhouse

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Detached Garage
HOA NAME: Pacific Bluffs (Corp IIPacific Bluffs )
YEAR BUILT: 1967
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Mail Slot in front door.
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- No pet allowed
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- HOA responsible for gardener, water, trash, sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4354005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Genesee Ave. have any available units?
4118 Genesee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Genesee Ave. have?
Some of 4118 Genesee Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Genesee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Genesee Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Genesee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Genesee Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4118 Genesee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Genesee Ave. offers parking.
Does 4118 Genesee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 Genesee Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Genesee Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4118 Genesee Ave. has a pool.
Does 4118 Genesee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4118 Genesee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Genesee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Genesee Ave. has units with dishwashers.

