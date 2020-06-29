All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

4116 Randolph Street

4116 Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Randolph Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful Mission Hills 4 Bed 3 Bath Home! - 4116 Randolph St is a house in San Diego, CA 92103. This 2,418 square foot house sits on a 5,000 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1924. Nearby schools include Francis W Parker Lower School, Grant K-8 and Grant Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Vons, Royal Food Mart and Clover Leaf Market. Nearby coffee shops include Kettle & Stone, Meshuggah Shack and Espresso Mio. Nearby restaurants include Izakaya Masa, The Patio and Leftys Pizza. Home also includes 2 car garage and Darling back patio. Please call Laura 619-888-5554. Rent $4500 Deposit $4000.

(RLNE5219040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Randolph Street have any available units?
4116 Randolph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4116 Randolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Randolph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Randolph Street pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Randolph Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4116 Randolph Street offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Randolph Street offers parking.
Does 4116 Randolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Randolph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Randolph Street have a pool?
No, 4116 Randolph Street does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Randolph Street have accessible units?
No, 4116 Randolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Randolph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 Randolph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Randolph Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Randolph Street does not have units with air conditioning.

