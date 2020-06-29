4116 Randolph Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful Mission Hills 4 Bed 3 Bath Home! - 4116 Randolph St is a house in San Diego, CA 92103. This 2,418 square foot house sits on a 5,000 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1924. Nearby schools include Francis W Parker Lower School, Grant K-8 and Grant Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Vons, Royal Food Mart and Clover Leaf Market. Nearby coffee shops include Kettle & Stone, Meshuggah Shack and Espresso Mio. Nearby restaurants include Izakaya Masa, The Patio and Leftys Pizza. Home also includes 2 car garage and Darling back patio. Please call Laura 619-888-5554. Rent $4500 Deposit $4000.



(RLNE5219040)