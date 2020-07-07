All apartments in San Diego
411 43rd St.

411 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0254b42060 ---- 2395.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes Wow! Come see this wonderfully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath house! Hardwood floors, granite, backsplash, and renovated bathrooms. This home will not last! (jg) (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2695.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 EXT 204 2019/8/1 Six Months Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 43rd St. have any available units?
411 43rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 43rd St. have?
Some of 411 43rd St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 43rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
411 43rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 43rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 43rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 411 43rd St. offer parking?
No, 411 43rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 411 43rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 43rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 43rd St. have a pool?
No, 411 43rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 411 43rd St. have accessible units?
No, 411 43rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 411 43rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 43rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

