4093 1st Avenue

Amenities
Unit is conveniently located at the front of the complex, on the first floor with a cute outdoor patio area. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (microwave, refrigerator,dishwasher & stove/range). There is a stack-able washer/dryer located in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are carpeted. Ceiling fans and heating in the unit. 1 assigned space #1, 1 Guest Parking Permit
One small dog allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.
Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.