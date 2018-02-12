4093 1st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Unit is conveniently located at the front of the complex, on the first floor with a cute outdoor patio area. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (microwave, refrigerator,dishwasher & stove/range). There is a stack-able washer/dryer located in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are carpeted. Ceiling fans and heating in the unit. 1 assigned space #1, 1 Guest Parking Permit



One small dog allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0173 - Leasing

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.