San Diego, CA
4093 1st Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 12:42 PM

4093 1st Avenue

4093 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4093 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit is conveniently located at the front of the complex, on the first floor with a cute outdoor patio area. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (microwave, refrigerator,dishwasher & stove/range). There is a stack-able washer/dryer located in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are carpeted. Ceiling fans and heating in the unit. 1 assigned space #1, 1 Guest Parking Permit

One small dog allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4093 1st Avenue have any available units?
4093 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4093 1st Avenue have?
Some of 4093 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4093 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4093 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4093 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4093 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4093 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4093 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 4093 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4093 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4093 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 4093 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4093 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4093 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4093 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4093 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
