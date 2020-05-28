All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

4085 Cherokee Avenue

4085 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4085 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous North Park House w/Garage & Laundry, Pets OK - This gorgeous, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house centrally located in the desirable North Park area has a great porch for relaxing, nice yards, one car garage with driveway parking and is available now for immediate move-in.

-Centrally located: University shopping & restaurants, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo & freeway access
-Open floor plan with natural light
-Central A/C & forced heat
-Energy saving dual pane windows with new blinds throughout
-Living room with beautiful hardwood floors & cozy fireplace
-Spacious formal dining room with built-in curio cabinet/trophy cabinet
-Large kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances: fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher
-An abundance of beautiful cabinets & counters
-Recessed lighting throughout
-Large master suite with private bath, built-in dresser/storage cabinet & back yard access
-Bedrooms 2 & 3 with lighted ceiling fans
-Plenty of parking with 1 car garage & extra long driveway
-Extra large back yard with alley access (not fully fenced)
-Separate Laundry room includes washer & dryer
-2 Pets considered with additional deposit. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
-Good Credit Required. No Smoking.
1 year lease. Rent $2,825/mo. Deposit $2,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

4085 Cherokee Ave, San Diego 92104
AFTER DRIVING BY Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE4572059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4085 Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
4085 Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4085 Cherokee Avenue have?
Some of 4085 Cherokee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4085 Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4085 Cherokee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4085 Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4085 Cherokee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4085 Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4085 Cherokee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4085 Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4085 Cherokee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4085 Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
No, 4085 Cherokee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4085 Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4085 Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4085 Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4085 Cherokee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
