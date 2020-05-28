4085 Cherokee Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous North Park House w/Garage & Laundry, Pets OK - This gorgeous, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house centrally located in the desirable North Park area has a great porch for relaxing, nice yards, one car garage with driveway parking and is available now for immediate move-in.



-Centrally located: University shopping & restaurants, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo & freeway access

-Open floor plan with natural light

-Central A/C & forced heat

-Energy saving dual pane windows with new blinds throughout

-Living room with beautiful hardwood floors & cozy fireplace

-Spacious formal dining room with built-in curio cabinet/trophy cabinet

-Large kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances: fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher

-An abundance of beautiful cabinets & counters

-Recessed lighting throughout

-Large master suite with private bath, built-in dresser/storage cabinet & back yard access

-Bedrooms 2 & 3 with lighted ceiling fans

-Plenty of parking with 1 car garage & extra long driveway

-Extra large back yard with alley access (not fully fenced)

-Separate Laundry room includes washer & dryer

-2 Pets considered with additional deposit. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.

-Good Credit Required. No Smoking.

1 year lease. Rent $2,825/mo. Deposit $2,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



4085 Cherokee Ave, San Diego 92104

AFTER DRIVING BY Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



