4085 Cherokee Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous North Park House w/Garage & Laundry, Pets OK - This gorgeous, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house centrally located in the desirable North Park area has a great porch for relaxing, nice yards, one car garage with driveway parking and is available now for immediate move-in.
-Centrally located: University shopping & restaurants, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo & freeway access
-Open floor plan with natural light
-Central A/C & forced heat
-Energy saving dual pane windows with new blinds throughout
-Living room with beautiful hardwood floors & cozy fireplace
-Spacious formal dining room with built-in curio cabinet/trophy cabinet
-Large kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances: fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher
-An abundance of beautiful cabinets & counters
-Recessed lighting throughout
-Large master suite with private bath, built-in dresser/storage cabinet & back yard access
-Bedrooms 2 & 3 with lighted ceiling fans
-Plenty of parking with 1 car garage & extra long driveway
-Extra large back yard with alley access (not fully fenced)
-Separate Laundry room includes washer & dryer
-2 Pets considered with additional deposit. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
-Good Credit Required. No Smoking.
1 year lease. Rent $2,825/mo. Deposit $2,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.
4085 Cherokee Ave, San Diego 92104
AFTER DRIVING BY Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE4572059)