4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 Available 08/19/19 1 Bedroom North Park Condo For Rent - 2 Parking Spaces Included! - Tenant Planet proudly presents this 2nd story, one-bedroom condo for rent in the heart of the highly desirable North Park neighborhood! Walking distance to a vibrant nightlife, shopping, restaurants, and more!
The condo comes with a one-car garage and a second parking spot in tandem. The unit features a fridge, gas range, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. There is a walk-in closet in the bedroom as well.
Applications are completely free and may be submitted online or in our office in Chula Vista. No pets, please.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4208992)