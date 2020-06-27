All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4081 Kansas Street Unit 5
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

4081 Kansas Street Unit 5

4081 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4081 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 Available 08/19/19 1 Bedroom North Park Condo For Rent - 2 Parking Spaces Included! - Tenant Planet proudly presents this 2nd story, one-bedroom condo for rent in the heart of the highly desirable North Park neighborhood! Walking distance to a vibrant nightlife, shopping, restaurants, and more!

The condo comes with a one-car garage and a second parking spot in tandem. The unit features a fridge, gas range, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. There is a walk-in closet in the bedroom as well.

Applications are completely free and may be submitted online or in our office in Chula Vista. No pets, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4208992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 have any available units?
4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 have?
Some of 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
