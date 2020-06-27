Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4081 Kansas Street Unit 5 Available 08/19/19 1 Bedroom North Park Condo For Rent - 2 Parking Spaces Included! - Tenant Planet proudly presents this 2nd story, one-bedroom condo for rent in the heart of the highly desirable North Park neighborhood! Walking distance to a vibrant nightlife, shopping, restaurants, and more!



The condo comes with a one-car garage and a second parking spot in tandem. The unit features a fridge, gas range, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. There is a walk-in closet in the bedroom as well.



Applications are completely free and may be submitted online or in our office in Chula Vista. No pets, please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4208992)