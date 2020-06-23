All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 PM

4078 Ibis Street

4078 Ibis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4078 Ibis Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT READY NOW!! Beautiful Craftsman House

This freshly painted house is 1,116 square foot sits on a 4,500 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms with ceiling fan light fixtures and 1 bathroom with access to the outside patio and access to 2 bedrooms . Original hardwood floors throughout . Nice cozy living room with Fire place for looks not for use, built in storage bench, built in shelf's. Big dining area with built in craftsman buffet, ceiling fan light fixture. Kitchen with pendant lighting, electric stove, dishwasher, fridge & plenty of cabinets space for storage. Laundry room off kitchen. Brick Patio area behind house, shed for storage & huge tree for shade in the summer.

Nearby schools include St. Vincent de Paul, Grant Elementary School and Grant K-8. The closest grocery stores are Ibis Market, Vons and Lazy Acres. Nearby coffee shops include The Patio Express, Meshuggah Shack and Heartwork Coffee Bar. Nearby restaurants include Fort Oak, Izakaya Masa and The Patio on Goldfinch. Near Mission Hills Park, Heritage Park and Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.

For appointment call to see or to use the Self Showing lockbox please call 858-264-2454

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4078 Ibis Street have any available units?
4078 Ibis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4078 Ibis Street have?
Some of 4078 Ibis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4078 Ibis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4078 Ibis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4078 Ibis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4078 Ibis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4078 Ibis Street offer parking?
No, 4078 Ibis Street does not offer parking.
Does 4078 Ibis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4078 Ibis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4078 Ibis Street have a pool?
No, 4078 Ibis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4078 Ibis Street have accessible units?
No, 4078 Ibis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4078 Ibis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4078 Ibis Street has units with dishwashers.
