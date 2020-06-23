4078 Ibis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT READY NOW!! Beautiful Craftsman House



This freshly painted house is 1,116 square foot sits on a 4,500 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms with ceiling fan light fixtures and 1 bathroom with access to the outside patio and access to 2 bedrooms . Original hardwood floors throughout . Nice cozy living room with Fire place for looks not for use, built in storage bench, built in shelf's. Big dining area with built in craftsman buffet, ceiling fan light fixture. Kitchen with pendant lighting, electric stove, dishwasher, fridge & plenty of cabinets space for storage. Laundry room off kitchen. Brick Patio area behind house, shed for storage & huge tree for shade in the summer.



Nearby schools include St. Vincent de Paul, Grant Elementary School and Grant K-8. The closest grocery stores are Ibis Market, Vons and Lazy Acres. Nearby coffee shops include The Patio Express, Meshuggah Shack and Heartwork Coffee Bar. Nearby restaurants include Fort Oak, Izakaya Masa and The Patio on Goldfinch. Near Mission Hills Park, Heritage Park and Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.



For appointment call to see or to use the Self Showing lockbox please call 858-264-2454



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.